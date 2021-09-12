CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Snap Judgments: Clemson 49, South Carolina State 3

By Anna Hickey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEMSON — No. 6 Clemson (1-1) defeated South Carolina State (0-2) on Saturday in Death Valley. Initial observations are below. — On the first drive of the game, Tony Elliott and Clemson wasted zero time doing what the Tigers didn't do last week. Lyn-J Dixon received the hand-off on the first two plays of the game. Then D.J. Uiagalelei completed a five-yard pass to Justyn Ross. Kobe Pace picked up a first down on the ground and Clemson went back to Pace on first down. Frank Ladson produced a first-down reception, then Clemson went to Will Shipley on the ground back-to-back times in the red zone. Uiagalelei walked into the end zone for a three-yard score.

