Union County, OR

Union County man recalls volunteering at ground zero following Sept. 11 attacks

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
East Oregonian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA GRANDE — Steve Ruth remembers the horrors of 9/11 all too well. The Perry resident, a Salvation Army business administrator and emergency disaster coordinator, assisted in day-to-day operations at the on-scene morgue at ground zero and provided counsel to workers and family members of the casualties. Ruth does not consider his actions heroic, but he was one of the many volunteers who put their life on hold to assist at the site of the World Trade Center attacks in Lower Manhattan, New York, after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

www.eastoregonian.com

