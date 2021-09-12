CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Washington can't keep up with Eastern Washington in big loss

By Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHENEY — Eastern Washington’s offense turned out to be as good as advertised Saturday against visiting Central Washington. The undermanned Wildcats struggled to stop Walter Payton Award contender Eric Barriere and the No. 7 Eagles in a 63-14 loss. Central’s defensive line wore down quickly without some key players, including senior Isaiah Carbajal, allowing EWU to run for 323 yards and four touchdowns.

