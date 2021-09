If you’re Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois, the last thing you are worrying about right now is your relatively weak prospect pool. Competing for a Stanley Cup often comes at the expense of draft picks and high-value prospects, after all, and the Lightning have been more than willing to part with these assets in order to not only build a Stanley Cup-winning team but then maintain that roster of elite talent.

