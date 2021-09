Like most Americans who were old enough to realize what had happened, Cobb resident Jim Hickey remembers exactly where he was on September 11, 2001. The army veteran, father of four and engineer was in a conference room in a Buckhead office building. His boss insisted people turn their phones off during meetings. But a colleague stepped out, and quickly returned to tell Hickey and the others they needed to come and look at the TV.

COBB, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO