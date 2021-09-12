CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shocked by St. Louis County Council

By Editorial Calendar
St. Louis American
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a former North County resident, I still keep up with the goings on in St. Louis and the state of Missouri. While I am not surprised by the backward thinking of outstate politicians and voters that support them, I am literally shocked by the conduct of St. Louis County Council members Rita Days and Shalonda Webb. By siding with the anti-vaccine, anti-mask zealots they hopefully have lost all credibility with the citizens they represent. Since they have forgotten the people that put them in office, those same people should forget to vote for them the next time they run.

Comments / 3

Jim Yarbrough
11d ago

They are voting in line with the people they represent. The council representative you should be questioning (that is if you can separate from your liberal masters), are the ones voting in favor of mask mandates (no evidance that masks provide any advantage or protection from covid-19) and vaccine mandates (drug is experimental, has multiple adverse effects at rates many times normal rate at which the Vax would be pulled at any other point in history, and has been show to not prevent the virus, not slow the spread of the virus and only mitigate the effect of the virus by a small persntage.). Missouri has not suffered by having you and those others like yourself, leave our state for bluer pastures. please try to refrain from voicing your opinion about a state that no longer concerns you.

