Alabama Volleyball Falls to Miami in Weekend Finale

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Alabama volleyball fell to Miami, 3-0, in its weekend finale by set scores of 25-21, 25-19 and 25-18. Alabama (5-4) trailed Miami (7-0) for the entirety of the first set but scored the first two points of the second to take its first lead. A back-and-forth battle in the second resulted in seven tie scores by the 16-16 mark before the Hurricanes pulled away to win 25-19. Alabama and Miami traded the lead early in the third set, but the Hurricanes closed out the match with a 9-3 run to win, 25-18, and take the match in three sets.