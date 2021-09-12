4004 W Grace St, Richmond City, VA 23230

Looking for a great investment opportunity in the city? This 4 bedroom 2 full bath duplex has been updated and is fully rented through spring of 2022. Owner occupy, or make passive income on a property that is completely turn key! Close to Willow Lawn, The Museum District and all the hip new spots in Scott's Addition, you'll love living here or have no problems finding tenants. Each unit has 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom and large well equipped kitchens. Separate HVAC, utilities and meters and even stacked washer/dryers on each floor. Rear yard is fenced, yet split down the middle to offer both units their own outdoor space. Large side porch for 1st floor unit and balcony above for the 2nd floor gives each unit their own space to relax in the beautiful fall weather.