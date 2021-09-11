CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview: The Connells

By Katherine Yeske Taylor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter releasing their critically acclaimed debut album Darker Days in 1985, Raleigh, North Carolina-based jangle rock band The Connells became mainstays on U.S. college radio stations. They went on to earn international fame with their song “’74-’75” (from their fifth album, 1993’s Ring), which became a surprise hit in several European countries, including topping the charts in Norway and Sweden and reaching the Top 20 in the U.K. Despite that success, the band mostly went on hiatus after releasing their 2001 album Old School Dropouts, only venturing out occasionally in recent years to do shows. This long absence from recording has finally come to an end, however: on September 24, the band will release a new studio album, Steadman’s Wake (via Black Park/Missing Piece Records). Calling from their North Carolina homes, guitarist Mike Connell and singer Doug MacMillan discuss what prompted them to resurrect the band’s recording career – and also delve deep into the band’s history.

