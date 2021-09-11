Ranking the Braves trade deadline acquisitions

Once again, I’m checking in on how the Braves trade deadline acquisitions have performed. If you’ve been paying attention, you know that all five of these guys have been key contributors since joining the club, almost as if Alex Anthopoulos sprinkled them with some magic juju before making each trade. So instead of simply going over their individual stats since joining the Braves, I thought it would be more fun to rank their respective impact. Like last time, there will also be a second part to this series where I go over how the players the Braves traded away have performed.