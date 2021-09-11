CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ranking the Braves trade deadline acquisitions

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, I’m checking in on how the Braves trade deadline acquisitions have performed. If you’ve been paying attention, you know that all five of these guys have been key contributors since joining the club, almost as if Alex Anthopoulos sprinkled them with some magic juju before making each trade. So instead of simply going over their individual stats since joining the Braves, I thought it would be more fun to rank their respective impact. Like last time, there will also be a second part to this series where I go over how the players the Braves traded away have performed.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Atlanta Braves sign Maikel Franco: report

In this week's edition of completely under-the-radar signings in baseball, it looks as though the Atlanta Braves have brought Maikel Franco back to the National League East. Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America released a list of all the minor league transactions that occurred from August 22 to August 31, and the only Braves' signing was Franco (h/t Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors). Longtime Braves writer David O'Brien had the same report.
MLB
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: An Early Review of the Jorge Soler Trade

One of the more surprising trade deadline acquisitions was the Atlanta Braves acquiring Jorge Soler. How has that move worked out for the Braves?. The Jorge Soler acquisition of the Atlanta Braves was announced as the smoke was settling on the trade deadline. In fact, the news was not broken until 34 minutes after the deadline had passed.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: The case to bring back Kyle Muller

The back-end of the rotation has been a hot topic for about a month now. Once Ian Anderson returned, someone had to be relegated to the bullpen. At first, it was Touki Toussaint, but after just one bad outing by Drew Smyly, Toussaint was back. Unfortunately, Touki hasn’t been much...
MLB
Talking Chop

Jorge Soler and the Braves have been a Perfect Match

The Atlanta Braves we’re extremely busy retooling the outfield at the trade deadline after the injury to Ronald Acuña Jr. Jorge Soler has been an example of how a change of scenery can do a world of good. Since putting on a Braves uniform, he’s hitting .287/.376/.535 with nine home runs and a 141 wRC+, which is the highest of all the Braves trade deadline acquisitions. He has had the clutch gene as well with six game-tying or go ahead hits. The game seems to have slowed down in the biggest spots for Soler.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Richard Rodriguez
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Alex Anthopoulos
Person
Pablo Sandoval
Person
Joc Pederson
tomahawktake.com

Atlanta Braves: Reviewing the Richard Rodríguez Trade

Richard Rodríguez was acquired by the Braves at the deadline to strengthen the bullpen for the playoff run. How has he performed since coming to Atlanta?. When the Atlanta Braves traded for Richard Rodríguez, most fans were thrilled because the bullpen had been an area of concern. Much like the Jorge Soler trade, the Rich Rod deal was not announced until after the trade deadline had passed.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Re-Grading the Top Moves of MLB's 2021 Trade Deadline

Enough time has passed since the July 30 trade deadline to give some serious consideration to how teams fared in improving for a postseason stretch. It was a whirlwind of a deadline, with so many well-established players across the league moving locations. Let's re-grade the 10 biggest trades that happened...
MLB
chatsports.com

A Case for Re-signing Jorge Soler and Clarifying Adam Duvall’s 2022

The Braves struck oil at the deadline, acquiring much needed depth in the lineup adding Adam Duvall (.850 OPS) and Eddie Rosario (.903 OPS). Joc Pederson has faded some and his defense remains questionable at best, but there’s no one that has made a larger impact on the Braves offense than Jorge Soler.
MLB
Yardbarker

How are the prospects the Braves traded away faring?

As promised, after ranking the Braves trade deadline acquisitions over the weekend, I will now go over how all the players the Braves traded away have performed in their new threads. I think it’s safe to say, Alex Anthopoulos did a pretty damn good job. Bryce Ball was one of...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Pirates#Era#Royals
Purple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 145 thread: Jon Gray vs. Touki Toussaint

After knocking the Phillies down in the Wild Card race with a 3-1 series win, the Rockies will now travel to Atlanta to take on the NL East’s top team in the Braves for a three-game series. The Rockies and Braves are coming off a 2-2 series split at Coors Field Sept. 2-5.
MLB
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
New York Post

Gary Sanchez delivers loud response to his Yankees demotion

The Yankees’ new No. 9 hitter nearly put the team on his back with two big swings Sunday. A leaky bullpen made sure that wasn’t the case, but Gary Sanchez turned in a loud day anyway with two home runs and six RBIs in an 8-7 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Buster Posey on Giants' bench Thursday afternoon

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers. Posey is moving to the bench after starting the previous three games. Curt Casali is catching for Logan Webb and hitting seventh. Darin Ruf is in the cleanup spot in place of Posey.
MLB
MLB

Watch Stroman, Báez team up to nab Soto

WASHINGTON -- On the first day of the college football season, the Mets' Javier Báez and Marcus Stroman ran a pass pattern that would make any quarterback-receiver combination envious. With Juan Soto on first base and one out in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader at Nationals Park, Josh Bell hit...
MLB
New York Post

How Yankees should handle their hunt for shortstop in offseason

Sometimes, the best way to win baseball’s offseason is to react rather than act. That’s how I’d advise the Yankees to treat their shortstop search this winter. Shoot, we can even reach into (somewhat) recent Yankees history for a road map: After the 2005 season, with Bernie Williams’ days as an everyday center fielder behind him, Brian Cashman anointed Bubba Crosby as No. 1 on his center-field depth chart, then patiently waited for free agent Johnny Damon’s price tag to drop to a more palatable level (four years and $52 million) and pounced on him. With Damon aboard for four years, albeit only the first two primarily in center field, the Yankees qualified for the postseason three times and won a championship.
MLB
ESPN

Regrading MLB's wild trade deadline ahead of the final stretch

The 2021 trade deadline was more active and robust than normal, with 10 2021 All-Stars traded, including some of the best players in the sport in Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Nelson Cruz and Kris Bryant. The non-All-Stars traded featured prominent players such as Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Jose Berrios and Starling Marte.
MLB
FanSided

Mets fan caught throwing garbage at Aaron Judge while he caught a fly-out (Video)

The Subway Series is getting ugly, as a Mets fan was caught throwing a drink at New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as he tried to catch a fly ball. The distraction didn’t impact Judge much, but it’s clearly an example of the fan experience going too far. Judge is one of the faces of professional baseball, so he’s an easy target for opposing fans. It also doesn’t help that he stands a gargantuan 6-foot-7.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Roderick Arias is set to join a talented group of Yankees shortstop prospects

Over the years, the Yankees have used various strategies to capitalize on the international free agent market. After changes to the rules in 2017, they spread the wealth around, passing on the very top prospect in the class in order to sign six of the top-30 ranked on the market. A few years later they changed course and went all-in on Jasson Dominguez, essentially spending their entire starting bonus allotment for one of the most hyped international free agents ever. This coming January the team is once again using a version of the all-in approach, as they are reported to have the inside track on signing Roderick Arias, one of the very best players in the coming class.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy