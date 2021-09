Bruce Springsteen’s artifacts going on the road. The “Bruce Springsteen Live!” exhibit was created by the Grammy Museum, Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University, will open October 1st at the Grammy Museum Experience Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will feature items from Bruce’s career including his legendary modified Fender Telecaster-Esquire guitar, which has appeared on the cover of “Born to Run” plus clothing and more. The exhibit will eventually make it to the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles next fall. Find out more here.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO