Murphy, Menendez, & Booker come to Jersey City for Empty Sky 9/11 Memorial ceremony
Gov. Phil Murphy (D), along with U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-NJ) came to Jersey City for the Empty Sky 9/11 Memorial ceremony this afternoon. Prior to remarks from dignitaries, the New Jersey Department of Military and Veteran Affairs Honor Guard, the Port Authority Police Departments, the Ramsey High School a cappella choir, and the four Girl Scout Councils of New Jersey participated in the opening ceremonies.hudsoncountyview.com
