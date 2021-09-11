CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clackamas County, OR

Death of Black man at Clackamas County jail spurs protests

By Zane Sparling
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJctK_0btSM0gU00 Family members demand answers for Jermelle Madison, who was found unresponsive inside his cell and was later declared dead in a hospital.

"Say his name — Jermelle Madison!"

Demonstrators demanded justice Saturday, Sept. 11, for a young Black man who died in June in the custody of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, calling on the authorities to release more information regarding the circumstances surrounding his reportedly self-inflicted death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rdTPx_0btSM0gU00 Jermelle Joseph Madison Jr. — known by his nickname, Melle — was found unresponsive inside his jail cell around 4:30 p.m. on June 28, according to organizers and media reports. The 23-year-old Milwaukie resident was transported to Sunnyside Medical Center and later declared dead by suicide on July 3.

"Jermelle died in police custody in the midst of having a mental health crisis. If they followed their protocols, that could have been avoided," said a protester organizer, giving his name as Bunchy Carter, a founder of the Black Panthers who died in the 1960s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Krv6C_0btSM0gU00 Carter and a half-dozen others carried rifles as a crowd gathered outside the Clackamas County Jail on Saturday. After a round of speeches, the demonstrators marched through the county's Red Soils Campus in Oregon City, passing through a farmers market and a 9/11 commemoration ceremony before dispersing without incident.

Carter, the minister of defense for the Black Panther Party of Washington, said authorities need to provide details to Madison's family, who say they still don't know who Madison's cellmate was or how often guards were checking on him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DaqzT_0btSM0gU00 "The bigger problem right now is recognizing that the police represent a system that doesn't represent us," added Carter, calling for the creation of a civilian review commission for police similar to the new independent police oversight board approved by Portland voters.

Court records show Madison was arrested Dec. 21, 2020, on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest for an incident allegedly involving a knife. The case was eventually dismissed without any convictions due to Madison's death.

Clackamas Circuit Court Judge Heather Karabeika ordered Madison evaluated by the Oregon State Hospital and then found him unfit for trial due to his mental health issues in February of this year. Court records say Madison was also struggling with substance abuse.

Madison was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was released to Central City Concern, who placed the young man in several Portland motels, according to an exposé by Double Sided Media, an independent collective based in Lane County.

Madison ended up back in jail on June 20 after a warrant was filed for missing a court date, the article says, allegedly after his mental health coordinator went on vacation and failed to inform the family about the pending appearance.

In August, a county surveyor named Collin Williams was charged with abusing a memorial to the dead and committing a second-degree bias crime after he allegedly spray-painted swastikas and smashed photos of Madison set up on a sidewalk along the government complex.

Williams was released after paying a $10,000 bail Aug. 16, and is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 27, records say.

Organizers at the rally said Madison was placed in the general population unit of the jail despite pleas from his family that the young man could pose a danger to himself and needed a higher level of care.

"We want accountability and transparency from the people that we pay taxes to, and who are supposed to be protecting us," said a woman with Clackamas County Standing Up for Racial Justice who asked not to be named. "We know that the system doesn't support Black youth."

Officials with the Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVl0H_0btSM0gU00

Help is available:

Help is available for community members struggling due to a mental health crisis or thoughts of self-harm.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 800-273-8255.

The Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7 crisis support by text. Text 741741 to be connected to a trained counselor.

The Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center is available 24 hours a day at 503-988-4888.


Zane Sparling
Reporter
971-204-7865
email: zsparling@pamplinmedia.com
Follow me on Twitter

{loadposition sub-article-02}

RELATED STORIES

- Clackamas County employee arrested for swastika on memorial

- Swastika, racial slurs painted on Jewish family's new home

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Reader's letter

A reader argues that kids should not be 'bribed' to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Kids should not be bribed to receive shot. Just a quick note of support for a few of the heroes who are finally making their appearance in these dystopian times:Â Clackamas County Commissioner Mark Shull, Molalla River School District Superintendent Tony Mann, and Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser, who brought the "bribes for jabs" scandal to light (Aug. 26th Wilsonville Spokesman).Â Â Â
MOLALLA, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Former Clackamas County Jail deputy convicted of misconduct

Richard Liljenberg, 51, will serve 18 months of probation and 40 hours of community service.A former Clackamas County Jail deputy recently was convicted of four counts of official misconduct for neglecting to conduct routine welfare checks on adults in custody. Richard Liljenberg, 51, was sentenced Aug. 26 to 18 months of probation and 40 hours of community service after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree official misconduct and three counts of second-degree official misconduct. Liljenberg's plea agreement also stipulated he must retire from service and request to be decertified as a corrections deputy in the state of Oregon. His...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville man critically injured in crash on I-5

Car was hit by another vehicle traveling in the wrong direction early Friday, Sept. 10. A Wilsonville man was critically injured in a crash that killed another driver on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 264 Friday, Sept. 10. According to a news release from the Oregon State Police, 24-year-old Mohamed Mustafa of Wilsonville was driving south on I-5 just after midnight last Friday when his car was struck by a vehicle driving north that was operated by 57-year-old Julie Lafayette of Gervais. Gervais died at the scene while Mustafa was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, police said. I-5 was closed for about 3 1/2 hours. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WILSONVILLE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County, OR
Society
City
Milwaukie, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Society
Portland Tribune

COVID-19 update: County reaches peak case count

Cases remain on the rise as students return to in-person instruction countywide, the Public Health Division reports. As Clackamas County-area school districts return to in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year, COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a rate surpassing the original peak in December 2020. In the week between...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland hospitals bring in temporary morgue trucks

Two hospitals will use refrigeration trucks to keep COVID-19 fatalities as hospital morgues fill up. As emergency rooms around Oregon fill up with COVID-19 patients, two hospitals in the Portland region announced the addition of temporary morgue trucks. Providence Portland and Providence St. Vincent both announced Friday, Sept. 3, that...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon sets grim one-day record for COVID cases

With 20 new deaths, the coronavirus now has claimed the lives of 3,115 people in Oregon. Oregon set a grim new record on Thursday, Aug. 27, with 3,207 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths. That eclipsed the record of 2,971 new cases set Aug. 19, as...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Williams
Wilsonville Spokesman

Case dismissed for charity owner who allegedly breached contracts

Northwest Giving Hope owner Corey Stark is banned from charitable solicitations in Oregon following a settlement.On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Clackamas County Circuit Court Judge Michael C. Wetzel dismissed a legal case against Corey Stark, founder of the now-dissolved Northwest Giving Hope Foundation. Stark was on trial for allegedly failing to honor the financial terms of multiple service contracts between him and his customers. The case was dismissed following a settlement reached Aug. 2 between Stark and Oregon Attorney General Ellen F. Rosenblum prohibiting Stark from several actions — including soliciting money or contributions through his foundation or any other charitable...
OREGON CITY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Fentanyl overdoses rise as dealers target teens online

Law enforcement officials report social media platforms including Snapchat are being used to sell illicit opioids.Amid the rise of local overdose deaths caused by fentanyl and other illegal narcotics in Clackamas County, local police departments report they also are seeing an increase in drug sales taking place through social media platforms, putting young people at risk. Milwaukie Police Chief Luke Strait told local public health officials that counterfeit pills designed to look like pharmaceutical-grade pain medications are among the illegal drugs being dealt through online platforms. The small blue pills, often nicknamed "Blues" or "M30s," contain fentanyl, a highly potent...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Fort Kennedy to host cruise-in supporting homeless veterans

The nonprofit provides food, shelter, clothing and other services to thousands of veterans in Oregon. Motor vehicle enthusiasts, ready your engines! Fort Kennedy is hosting its annual cruise-in and motorcycle ride event on Sunday, Aug. 29 to raise money for homeless veterans in the Portland metro area. From 10 a.m....
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Mental Health Issues#Oregon#Racial Injustice#Protest Riot#The Black Panthers#Red Soils Campus#The Black Panther Party#Clackamas Circuit Court#The Oregon State Hospital#Double Sided Media#The Sheriff S Office#Swastika#Jewish
Portland Tribune

Commissioners react to 'overcrowded' public hearing on masks

Multiple commissioners expressed concern that the meeting risked the health and safety of everyone in the building. As Clackamas County's Board of Commissioners sustain a brief recess through Labor Day, Sept. 6., its meeting room at the county's Red Soils campus will remain unusually empty — the exact opposite of how it was the evening of Thursday, Aug. 12, when hundreds of unmasked community members flocked to the building to give public testimonies regarding a reinstated mask mandate that would take effect the following day.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Tenant advocacy group: eviction response an 'absolute failure'

The Community Alliance of Tenants called upon elected officials to provide better protections for renters.The head of a local tenant advocacy organization last week decried as inadequate the response of the state to eviction challenges during the coronavirus crisis. "Oregon's response to the COVID-19 pandemic eviction crisis is an absolute failure," said Kim McCarty, executive director of the Community Alliance of Tenants, during a press conference Thursday, Aug 19. The Alliance is Oregon's oldest tenant advocacy organization, offering hotline services and direct advocacy for primarily metro-area tenants facing eviction or other housing conflicts. It's a member-led organization with an...
PORTLAND, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

COVID-19 crushing hospitals with reprieve still weeks away

Numbers are a backdrop to a crisis, especially in southwestern Oregon, where unvaccinated residents swamp hospitalsThe beginning of the new week brought a torrent of bad numbers that measure the skyrocketing spike in COVID-19 cases in Oregon. Oregon's hospitals continue to head toward unknown medical territory as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients hit 937 in a report Monday, Aug. 23, 37 more than Sunday. There 253 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, up 22 from the day before. The Oregon Health Authority reported just 7% of adult staffed hospital beds and 8% of adult staffed Intensive Care Unit...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
12
Followers
475
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy