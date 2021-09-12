Australia`s Free Trade Agreement With New Zealand
Australia is our largest trading partner for services. 21% of our services exports go to Australia ($NZ 3.8 billion) and services imports from Australia account for 29.4% (NZ$ 5.1 billion) of all our services imports. The New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement (NZCFTA) entered into force on 1 October 2008. New Zealand was the first OECD country to sign a comprehensive free trade agreement with China. It is now time to write the next chapter on the road to an economic internal market. During my visit, I was delighted to discuss with Prime Minister Key the excellent progress made under the SmartGate project to create unlimited travel between our two countries. A joint study will begin this month to investigate how we create a truly "home" aviation experience. AANZFTA has established a mechanism for exporters to apply for and obtain a certificate of origin in accordance with the operational certification procedures, which establishes that goods exported to another AANZFTA contracting party are eligible for preferential tariff treatment. AANZFTA is Australia`s first transnational free trade agreement. This is the first time that Australia and New Zealand have participated together in the negotiations for a free trade agreement with third countries. This is the first time that ASEAN has begun negotiations on free trade agreements covering all sectors simultaneously, including goods, services, investment and intellectual property. It is therefore the most comprehensive trade agreement ever negotiated by ASEAN.blog.rismedia.com
