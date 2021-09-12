CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Villanova, PA

Villanova dominates Bucknell 55-3, Smith with 4 TDs

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Daniel Smith passed for three touchdowns, ran for another and Villanova defeated Bucknell 55-3 on Saturday night, holding the Bison to less than 100 yards of offense. Villanova out-gained the Bison 378-89. Smith opened the scoring with a 1-yard keeper, then fired a 21-yard touchdown pass to...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

Johnson with career-high 4 TDs, Ragin' Cajuns top Ohio 49-14

LAFAYETTE, La. -- Freshman Montrell Johnson rushed for four short touchdowns, the first of his collegiate career, Levi Lewis passed for 212 yards and Louisiana-Lafayette fended off Ohio 49-14 Thursday night. Johnson scored on runs of 6, 1, 1 and 1 yards with 13 carries for 84 yards gained. Previously...
OHIO STATE
Daily Herald

Syracuse hosts in-state rival Albany with a lot at stake

Must-win games usually don't happen this early in the season. For Syracuse, Game 3 has that sort of feel to it. Win, and the Orange (1-1) are back on track. A loss to in-state foe Albany (0-2) on Saturday in the Carrier Dome would be a blow to a team trying to restore a winning mentality after a 10-loss season. The Orange lost their home opener last week to Rutgers, 17-7, a victim of gaffes by special teams and a sputtering offense that doesn't yet have a touchdown pass.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Herald

Week 3 Preview: Tide visits The Swamp; Rare SEC-B1G game

The last time Florida beat Alabama, Tim Tebow was the Gators' quarterback and the team was on its way to a second national title under coach Urban Meyer. Tebow is now retired and Meyer is coaching in the NFL. So, yes, it's been a while. The top-ranked Crimson Tide visit...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Villanova, PA
Villanova, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Villanova, PA
Football
Daily Herald

Girls volleyball: Burlington Central tops Cary-Grove

Burlington Central second-year coach Sam Mainzer, a 2011 graduate of Cary-Grove High School, led her Rockets past her high school alma mater 25-21, 25-18 in Fox Valley Conference action in Cary Thursday night. Mainzer played for current Cary-Grove coach Patty Langanis on the 2009 state championship team and 2010 state...
BURLINGTON, IL
Daily Herald

Panthers' lineman Miller still feeling effects of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers offensive lineman John Miller spent last Sunday watching his team's season opener against the New York Jets from his bed, still recovering from COVID-19 symptoms. He's hoping to get back on the field for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, although he's not sure...
NFL
Daily Herald

Jets impressed by Wilson's poise, but want to limit pressure

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Zach Wilson's teammates were still buzzing a few days after the New York Jets quarterback's NFL debut. It wasn't necessarily because of the stats he put up - which were good but not spectacular. It was the way the rookie remained cool-headed and unfazed while constantly having defenders in his face.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucknell#College Football#Coaches Poll#American Football#Fcs#Bison#Ap
Daily Herald

Scouting Week 4 Fox football games

Marmion (3-0) at Chicago St. Ignatius (3-0)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. Outlook: This is the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference White Division opener for both teams. Cadets coach Dan Thorpe talked about the brutal schedule his team is in the midst of and he wasn't kidding. St. Ignatius has outscored opponents 140-8, but with the caveat of those three folks being a combined 3-9 through three. "We must defend the triple option power game like Cary-Grove and Prairie Ridge," Thorpe noted. "They want to shorten the game and grind out the yards on the ground. We have to be disciplined on defense and get the lead on offense so they can't grind it out." Conversely, Thorpe liked how his crew ran the ball against Montini last week, powered by offensive line stalwarts in Bo Olsen, Matt Harris, Jerred Durian, Jakob Saunders and Zach Weierheuser. Defensive end Ivan Erickson also has been a mover and shaker. "He's been in the backfield making plays in all three games," Thorpe said.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Herald

Bears pass rush must rebound from quiet effort vs. Rams

For a defense to be successful in the NFL, each piece has to be working together. A decent pass rush is wasted if the coverage is bad, and good coverage can only hold on so long without a quality pass rush. In Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the...
NFL
Daily Herald

Giants add Board, Myarick, Skura to roster for Thursday

LANDOVER, Md. -- The New York Giants added receiver C.J. Board, tight end Chris Myarick and center Matt Skura to the roster before Thursday night's game at Washington. There were no major surprises on either team's inactives list. Tight end Evan Engram, linebacker Cam Brown, wide receiver Collin Johnson, cornerback Josh Jackson, cornerback Sam Beal and linebacker Justin Hilliard are out for New York.
NFL
Daily Herald

Rodon scheduled to start vs. Tigers early next week

On a normal schedule, Carlos Rodon would have started against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday or Thursday. The White Sox's left-hander is being eased back into the rotation after being sidelined with shoulder soreness. Rodon isn't going to pitch against the Rangers in Texas over the weekend, but he's expected to be back on the mound against the Tigers in Detroit early next week.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Herald

'Hard Knocks' to showcase Colts for first in-season episodes

The 'œHard Knocks' franchise will have regular-season episodes for the first time when 'œHard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts' debuts on Nov. 17 on HBO. NFL Films announced the series during halftime of Thursday night's game between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team. It will be the...
NFL
Daily Herald

Giants' Gates carted off with broken leg against Washington

LANDOVER, Md. -- New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates broke his leg in the first quarter of Thursday night's game at Washington. Gates was carted off after a significant delay, and players came off the New York sideline to show their support for him. His injury was announced as a lower leg fracture.
NFL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
115K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy