Football: Coombs answers criticism following Oregon loss
Questions surrounded the Buckeyes and their defensive scheme after they allowed over 300 passing yards per game last season — the most in the Big Ten Conference. Even more uncertainty loomed after Ohio State surrendered 464 yards to Mac Jones and No. 1 Alabama after it lost the national championship game in January. The glaring issue ballooned into a greater one after the Buckeyes allowed 505 yards of total offense to No. 12 Oregon — over 230 both on the ground and through the air.www.thelantern.com
