Football: ‘We have to grow from this’: No. 3 Buckeyes look to put loss to No. 12 Oregon in rearview mirror

By Jack Emerson
Lantern
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State head coach Ryan Day’s 22-game regular season winning streak came to an end Saturday with a 35-28 loss to No. 12 Oregon. The loss marked the first time the Buckeyes lost in Ohio Stadium since Sept. 9, 2017 — when then-Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield planted the Sooners’ flag on the Block “O” logo at midfield. The Ducks took a page out of Mayfield’s book as a rubber duck was planted at midfield following Oregon’s triumphant win in the ‘Shoe.

