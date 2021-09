Roughly 200 Anderson School students on Tuesday will begin the school year in an expanded and remodeled school that has been in the works for the past three years. The first day of the school year will see students in the 23,000-square-foot addition to the school and the 9,000-square-foot remodel that improves aging infrastructure, includes more bathrooms and fixes the heating and cooling systems that saw classrooms become too hot or too cold depending on the time of year.

GALLATIN COUNTY, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO