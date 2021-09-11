John Byron Pruden, Sr.: Naval officer helps save ship from kamikaze attacks in World War II

(Note: This is the 22nd article in a continuing series about local military veterans and their service to our great country.) John came into this crazy, mixed-up world on January 28, 1917, born in Globe (Gila County), Arizona to John and Willhelmina Farnham Pruden. He came of age during the hardships of the Great Depression, serving for a year with the Civilian Conservation Corps building fire roads in Southern California (including in the San Gabriel Mountains).