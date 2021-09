Many restaurants in major business centers across the United States have closed or modified their hours dramatically during the pandemic. It remains unclear what the future holds for the industry as we head into the fall. Starting this month office workers will start returning to the office from two to four days a week. Many of them have been stuck at home for more than a year and are looking forward to human interaction. Before the pandemic there was a tendency by many people to maximize the efficiency of their lunch break by taking a fast lunch or in some cases bringing their lunch to work.

