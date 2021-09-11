CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Famous war planes from our past

By Mark La Ciura
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI really miss going to air shows. Two of my favorite warbird aircraft are the P-38 Lightning and the F-86 Sabre. The flybys performed by both these aircraft are real crowd pleasers. The pictures included are at Fox Field, L.A. County Airshow in Lancaster, California. I wish to thank two media directors/event coordinators that gave me fantastic VIP treatment: Patricia Fregoso-Cox and Susie Newman Harrison. If they had not helped me out I would have not been able to get up close with the aircraft, crews and teams.

