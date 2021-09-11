CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Apple Pie Baking Contest

theloopnewspaper.com
 7 days ago

Do you make a wicked apple pie? Enter The Loop newspaper's Apple Pie Baking Contest which takes place on Sunday, Oct 17 at 1 p.m. on Green Street just outside of Centennial Plaza in Tehachapi. Let's see how your recipe fairs against up to 7 other bakers. Here are the rules.

www.theloopnewspaper.com

