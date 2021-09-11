CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Memories of Rufus Cook

By Cathy Hansen
 7 days ago

I remember speaking at a funeral for a dear friend from Navy League nearly twenty years ago. Another one of the "greatest generation" gone from this Earth. Rufus Cook, born in Gilroy, California in 1919, was a student at Stanford University in 1941 when WWII beckoned. Already a licensed pilot, he joined the Army Air Corps. Rufus trained in Oxnard, Bakersfield (Minter Field) and graduated in the class of 42-D from Stockton. He became a bombardier cadet and B-17 instructor in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He flew B-17s and B-29s, carrying troops between the U.S. and England for the war effort.

