Tehachapi, CA

Civil Air Patrol Squadron sets promotion record

By aptain Sharon Agold
theloopnewspaper.com
 7 days ago

Tehachapi Composite Squadron 46 has set a new squadron record promoting nine cadets in one night. This is a monumental accomplishment. Our cadets have full schedules with school, jobs, volunteer hours, color guard practice, and after-school sports and activities. Yet they still managed to complete the leadership training, aerospace education training, and all other requirements necessary for promotion. Our cadets are expected to live by their core values and by their cadet oath. In their cadet oath, they pledge to advance their education and training rapidly to prepare themselves to serve their community, state, and nation. These nine cadets are faithfully fulfilling their cadet oath. We are watching them grow and develop into leaders of good moral character day by day. We look forward to seeing all they will accomplish in the future.

