CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tehachapi, CA

What's Up in Stallion Springs?

By Ed Gordon
theloopnewspaper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.R. Kendrick, Life Scout with Troop 3 of Tehachapi, is in the process of obtaining his Eagle rank, which is the highest rank attainable in Scouts. Only about 4 percent of Scouts reach this achievement. He recently completed his Eagle Scout project at the Stallion Springs Community Center. As a Scout he has been volunteering at community events such as Mountain Festival, in local parades with his fellow Scouts and at the Stallion Springs Library. He has just finished his second year at Cerro Coso Community College, where he is pursuing a degree in Cyber Security. He has lived in Stallion Springs for 6 and a half years and is proud to be a productive member of our amazing community.

www.theloopnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia made 'huge mistake' in cancelling submarine deal, says French envoy

MELBOURNE/PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australia has made a "huge" diplomatic error by ditching a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of an alternative deal with the United States and Britain, France's envoy to Canberra said on Saturday. Canberra announced on Thursday it would scrap its 2016 deal with...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tehachapi, CA
Government
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Stallion Springs, CA
City
Tehachapi, CA
County
Kern County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Rec#Jazz#Dance#Life Scout With Troop 3#Scouts#Eagle Scout#Cyber Security#Eaton Construction#Ama Homes#Csd#The Kern County Sheriff#Nixle
The Hill

Court strikes down North Carolina voter ID law as racially biased

A panel of state judges in North Carolina struck down a voter ID law Friday, saying the law made it more difficult for Black voters to cast ballots. The judges said in their 211-page ruling that while the motivations behind the GOP-supported law were fueled largely by partisan considerations and not racial animus, the fact that they targeted Black voters still made the law discriminatory.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy