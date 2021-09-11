What's Up in Stallion Springs?

J.R. Kendrick, Life Scout with Troop 3 of Tehachapi, is in the process of obtaining his Eagle rank, which is the highest rank attainable in Scouts. Only about 4 percent of Scouts reach this achievement. He recently completed his Eagle Scout project at the Stallion Springs Community Center. As a Scout he has been volunteering at community events such as Mountain Festival, in local parades with his fellow Scouts and at the Stallion Springs Library. He has just finished his second year at Cerro Coso Community College, where he is pursuing a degree in Cyber Security. He has lived in Stallion Springs for 6 and a half years and is proud to be a productive member of our amazing community.