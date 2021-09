Shelter on the Hill, a humane society in Lebec, will be holding its 19th annual Festival of Wine & Cheese fundraiser on Sept. 18, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Tejon Ranch Equestrian Center located at 1401 Crane Canyon Rd., in Lebec. Wine tasting, as well as food and live music, will be on hand and don't forget the live and silent auctions. All this for only $30 presale or $35 at the door.