Tehachapi, CA

Tehachapi Tall Tots class

By TVRPD
theloopnewspaper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t meet TUSD TK cutoff? Need a more challenging preschool class? New to preparing your child for Kindergarten? We have spots open in our Tall Tots class!. Our Tall Tots class is our older class for children ages 4 to 5 or second year of preschool. In this class, we intend to give these students a head start and provide the opportunity to grow in an environment designed for their age group. We will be teaching social-emotional skills, math skills including addition, subtraction and counting up to 20, language skills (blending letter sounds, beginning stages of reading), social studies and science! We use a curriculum tailored to the students to help them learn in many fun and interactive ways while still preparing them for their Kindergarten year. We cannot wait for you to come play, explore and learn with us!

