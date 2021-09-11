CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alfonso J. DeCarlo July 18, 1941 – August 6, 2021

Cover picture for the articleAlfonso J. DeCarlo, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away due to heart failure on August 6, 2021, at 6:15 a.m. at Palmdale Regional Hospital. Born July 18, 1941, in Cali, Colombia, Al was the youngest son of Juan Bautista and Mercedes Lillian Carlo Quevedo. He was always getting into trouble with his older brother and sister, Juan Jose and Lillian Mary, running around the island wreaking havoc and getting sick from eating too many bananas. He was a very mischievous and fun-loving child. His younger years were spent mostly in the Canary Islands with his father in Spain, since his parents divorced, and his mother moved to America to live with her current husband in Knoxville, Tennessee. When he was old enough, Al followed his mother to America to become re-acquainted with her and join the United States Air Force as he always had a love of planes.

