As Deaf Broadway’s creative team made the pivot from virtual performances to their inaugural live stage event for this fall, there were several production changes they had to consider. Among the first, says Deaf actress Alexandria Wailes, were pants. “You’ve got to understand that on Zoom, no one dresses from the waist down,” the Deaf Broadway performer and Apple TV+ Little America actress jokes. Humor aside, for the team behind “A Night with Deaf Broadway,” the re-imagining of scenes from the first act of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Into the Woods for Wednesday’s event at the Lincoln Center marks an exciting and potential-filled...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO