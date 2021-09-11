CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheila Murphy of Focus Forward Consulting: “Lawyers must be able to be strong advocates for themselves, as well as their clients”

By Chere Estrin
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawyers must be able to be strong advocates for themselves, as well as their clients. It will make a tremendous difference in your career if you advocate strongly for yourself when asking for development or business opportunities, as well as in self-evaluations and promotional memos. Remember, why would anyone trust your advocacy skills if you are not excellent at advocating for yourself.

