Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Football Fights Back to Beat the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, 28-23

By Oklahoma State Athletics Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefense was the story of the first three quarters for both teams. Entering the fourth quarter, the two squads combined for only 21 points with Oklahoma State limiting Tulsa to 187 yards of total offense and the Golden Hurricane holding the Cowboys to 213. Things changed drastically in the fourth quarter, with the two squads combining for 30 points. The largest lead for either team during the game was 11 points.

