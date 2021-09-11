Mobile E-learning Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Dell, Citrix Systems

The processor or SOC (System on a chip) is one of the most important components of a smartphone. The performance of the processor directly relates with the phone's speed as well as user experience. For mobile gamers, the SOC is the most vital part of the phone. The phone processor mostly depends on the framework. The power consumption depends on the process which the smartphone processor is built on. Performance to a large extent depends on the CPU's main frequency as well as core number. Image performance (game performance) depends on the GPU. Also, the network mode depends on the baseband. The processor is the most important & one of the most expensive hardware for a phone. Growing demand for smartphones around the globe is impelling the global smartphone processors market growth.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO