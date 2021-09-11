CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile E-learning Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Dell, Citrix Systems

 6 days ago

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Mobile E-learning Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Mobile E-learning Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

bostonnews.net

Generic E-Learning Courses Market May Set New Growth Story | Skillsoft, Vado, Vivid Learning Systems, Cegos

EDUCATION
thedallasnews.net

Broadcast And Internet Video Software Market is Booming Worldwide with Accenture, Brightcove,IBM

SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Connected Vehicles Market May Set Epic Growth Story with Telefonica, Google, AT&T, IBM

ECONOMY
thedallasnews.net

Financial Service Outsourcing Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, IBM

MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Cloud Business Software Market is Thriving Worldwide with QuickBooks, Microsoft, SAP, Google

SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Smartphone Processors Market 2021: Rising with Immense Development Trends across the Globe by 2026

CELL PHONES
thedallasnews.net

Asset And Wealth Management Market Comprehensive Analysis: Check Latest Strategic Moves of Emerging Players

MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Grid Energy Storage Market Is Dazzling Worldwide | Samsung SDI, GE, Hydrostor

MARKETS
Healthcare Data Analytics Market is Going to Boom | IBM, Oracle, Inovalon

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Healthcare Data Analytics Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Healthcare Data Analytics Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Healthcare Data Analytics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
Blockchain in Education Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players IBM, Oracle, LiveEdu

Latest Market Research on "Blockchain in Education Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
MARKETS
LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players Everlaw, Casetext, Catalyst Repository Systems, FiscalNote

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Blue J Legal, Casetext Inc., Catalyst Repository Systems, Everlaw, FiscalNote, Judicata, Justia, Knomos Knowledge Management Inc., Lawgeex, Legal Robot Inc., LEVERTON, LexMachina, Loom Analytics, Luminance Technologies Ltd., Ravel Law etc.
MARKETS
Software Assurance Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, GrammaTech, Software Assurance, UniqueSoft

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Software Assurance Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Software Assurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
Lighting Control Systems Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Eaton, Legrand, Osram

Latest published market study on Global Lighting Control Systems Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Lighting Control Systems space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are General Electric (US), Philips Lighting (Netherlands), Eaton (US), Legrand (France), Osram (Germany), Acuity Brands (US), Cree (US), Lutron Electronics (US), Leviton Manufacturing (US), Echelon (US), Lightwaverf (UK), Digital Lumens (US).
MARKETS
Waterproof Art Printing Paper Market May Set New Growth Story | Relyco, TerraSlate Paper, Purelypaper

Latest Market Research on "Waterproof Art Printing Paper Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
MARKETS
P&C Insurance Software Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Majesto, Tigerlab, Insurance Systems

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global P&C Insurance Software Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The P&C Insurance Software market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities. Download Sample Copy of P&C Insurance Software market @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/104591-global-pc-insurance-software-market.
SOFTWARE
Enterprise WLAN market growth remains strong in 2Q21

Growth rates remained strong in the enterprise segment of the wireless local area networking (WLAN) market in the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21) as the market increased 22.4% on a year-over-year basis to $1.7 billion, according to the IDC. In the consumer segment of the WLAN market, revenues declined 5.7%...
MARKETS
Maritime Satellite Communication Market projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2025, with a remarkable CAGR of 7.1%

According to a new market research report "Maritime Satellite Communication Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solution (VSAT and MSS), Service (Tracking and Monitoring, Voice, Video, Data), End User (Merchant Shipping, Offshore, Government), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2020 to USD 3.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period. Escalating the need for enriched data communication to improve operation efficiency, onboard security & surveillance, and employee/passenger welfare in maritime is driving the market. Furthermore, The major factor driving the maritime satellite communication market is the need to attain improved connectivity between the land and sea operations and realizing benefits in faster repair times, preventative maintenance, fuel-saving, and real-time navigation.
BUSINESS
Enterprise Collaboration Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants 8×8, ShoreTel, Cafex

Latest published market study on Worldwide Enterprise Collaboration Service Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Enterprise Collaboration Service space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, Nokia Networks, Unify, HP, Mitel, Polycom, Fuze, 8×8, ShoreTel, Cafex, Tropo, Vonage, Atlassian & GENBAND.
MARKETS
Fifth Wheel Coupling Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2027

Persistence Market Research presents a new report titled 'Fifth Wheel Coupling Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025' that studies the performance of the global fifth wheel coupling market over an eight year assessment period from 2017 to 2025. The report presents the value and volume forecasts of the global fifth wheel coupling market and provides important insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. As per the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the global fifth wheel coupling market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 460 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 700 Mn in 2025 and in the process exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during the period of forecast 2017-2025.
MARKETS
Smart Card Market is Witnessing Unprecedented Demand | Datang, Wuhan Tianyu, Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd, Morpho (Safran), Gemalto

The ' Smart Card market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Smart Card derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Smart Card market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS

