I believe the five things powerful women need are not just internal character traits, but traits she needs in the people who surround her. The first is support, both emotional and practical. I have a husband who not only builds me up, but who also cooks and cleans. The second is a sounding board, a safe place where you can bounce ideas off someone wihout judgment. The third is a challenger, someone who doesn’t try to poke holes in your ideas, but who tries to point out pitfalls, or to find areas of a improvement. The fourth is a motivator, someone who can act like a personal trainer and hold you accountable on those days you just don’t feel like doing the work. And the fifth is a distracter, someone who can help you “turn off” when it’s time to think of anything but business. Any of those traits can present in combination in any number of people in your life, but they’re all important.

