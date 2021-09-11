CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caila A. Coleman: “Have people to bounce ideas off of”

By Chere Estrin
Cover picture for the articleHave people to bounce ideas off of: those people can be other lawyers, but also make sure you are talking to people who are NOT lawyers as well. Talking through a case with others will help you evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of your strategy. The feedback they give is helpful and sometimes better than the ideas you might have had. Talking to people who are not attorneys will help ensure that your strategy is translating well, and they can help you think of options outside of the law that you may have overlooked.

