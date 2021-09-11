CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick DeMedeiros: “Be amazingly responsive”

By Chere Estrin
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe amazingly responsive: This involves having the technology to be able to receive, identify and respond to calls, emails and, nowadays most importantly, text messages incredibly fast. So often, clients and referral partners comment on how quickly I respond to their questions or concerns. People aren’t used to this — especially from lawyers. These people will be your biggest cheerleaders and you can convert those feelings of goodwill into online reviews, referrals and repeat customers.

