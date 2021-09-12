CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Tips and reminders for voting safely in the September 14th Recall Election

By Publisher
Contra Costa Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Dawn Kruger, Civic Outreach/Engagement Specialist, Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department. The Contra Costa Elections Division would like to remind residents that the Division is taking great steps to make sure that voting in the September 14th Recall Election is as safe as possible. Health officials have said that voting by mail is the safest option. Voters are encouraged to return their ballot by mail postmarked on or before Election Day or drop their ballot off at one of the County’s 36 official drop boxes.

contracostaherald.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Day#Volunteers#Ambrose Community Center#Voter Information Guide#Regional Voting Center#The Elections Division#Contra Costa College#Mission Bell Dr
