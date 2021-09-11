CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

English Dub Review: My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X “I Was Captured…”

By David King
bubbleblabber.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a direct continuation from the “previous episode”, Catarina is kidnapped by someone while on her way to the ball, but after waking up in an unfamiliar room, she struggles to fully grasp her situation and doesn’t seem to realize she’s been kidnapped. Even when the kidnapper shows up to...

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

Related
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: Wonder Egg Priority Season One

When her only friend dies under mysterious circumstances, Ai Ohto can’t take it. She stays home from school, roaming the streets at night to try and find something that makes everything make sense. What she finds is a passage to another world—a world where eggs have power, monsters are real, and you can bring a suicidal person back from the dead.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Black Clover “Black Oath”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) In the Heart Kingdom, Vanica captures Loropechika in order to motivate Noelle to get stronger. Back at the Black Bull base, Asta makes a literal deal with his inner devil in order to get a boost in power against Dante, using his anti-magic to land a mortal blow and negate Dante’s regeneration. The Black Bulls get a moment to breathe and take in the victory, but this is quickly shattered as Zenon arrives to capture Yami and retrieve Dante. Asta and the others try their best to stop this, but can only watch as Yami is taken away.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Back Arrow “What Will the Riots Produce?”

Chaos ensues within the capital when Princess Fine returns from war. Due to some out-of-context manipulation, the citizens of Lutoh have turned against her and are demanding the princess’ head…. Our Take. Part of me felt bad for the princess but luckily, she has protection. The revolution also makes no...
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Strike Witches – World Witches Take Off! “501st, You’re Seeing Through the Lies?”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Yoshika and the rest continue gathering the 501st. We’re back to the 501st this week since this is an odd numbered episode, meaning we’re halfway through their plotline for this comedy parody spin-off deal. This time, it’s about getting back Charlotte and Luccini after they’ve spent way too much time on a vacation by pretending to be on some big mission so the village they’re in will have to put them up for awhile. Eventually the resident officer there gets wise and is ready to boot them, but naturally they don’t want to make the army look bad and is looking to get them out of there under the cover of something else, meaning they plan to solve one lie with another lie. That’s pretty funny and all, though I kinda wonder how in character it is for these two. It’s admittedly been awhile since I’ve seen the first two seasons of the show, but while the third season has shown them to be keen on spending their time on eccentric hobbies, I don’t think it made them seem like they’d willingly lie to a bunch of innocent people for the sake of a free vacation. Not that this feels like some sort of great betrayal of their personalities or anything, it just feels a bit off to me.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Bitterbrush’ Review: Gorgeous Docu-Western Stunningly Captures Frontier Life for Two Female Cattle Herders

Herding cattle is a woman’s work in Emelie Mahdavian’s meditative “Bitterbrush,” a picturesque documentary that embraces the sweeping tradition of the Western genre. The brawny job comes naturally to the nomadic Hollyn Patterson and Colie Moline, two close friends who are seasonal range riders for hire in the remote American West, cowgirling their way from one temporary job to the next, deep through the mountains and prairies of the Idaho terrain. Think of John Ford vistas by way of Kelly Reichardt’s lyricism, soulfully underscored by Bach, and you’ll be roughly in Mahdavian’s vicinity.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress: “Overnight Statue”

Overview: Masanori (Scott Roberts) searches for Danji (Josh Meredith) which eventually leads him waging war against the amusement park and taking on Zakusa (Hans Wackershauser) in a card fight. Our Take: What in God’s green earth is this episode? I kept scratching my head throughout at it’s innate absurdity. Remember...
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: To Your Eternity “Aspiring To Go Higher”

Fushi leaves Booze Man’s home and sets out to wander aimlessly around Takunaha. He has many questions for the Observer, but can’t seem to get any straight answers…. Fantastic episode, especially the first half with Fushi dealing with the loss of Gugu and dealing with Pioran. Fushi’s growth is truly amazing to see. The whole sequence with Fushi reluctantly traveling with Pioran was bittersweet. In the process of this, Fushi finally understands the weight of life and losing it, the impact on those around you as well as the person who lost their life, which is a tough lesson for an immortal to learn to say the least. It’s also clear that he’s starting to be more conscious about his existence.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dub#Kidnapping#Doom#English
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: I’m Standing on a Million Lives “Yana & Aoiu Are the Vaikedaam”

The heroes and mercenaries are preparing to fight the orcs. Yusuke feels left out because his skills leave him vulnerable to orcs. He decides to level up his class to try and get a new better one. The only thing is he apparently has horrible luck, when he does the job roulette again he gets the blacksmith class. He does however make a weapon that could take down an orc and can mass-produce it. It took everything they had to beat one orc and now a bunch of them are attacking!
ENTERTAINMENT
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Getter Robo Arc “On a Gorgeous Night”

McDonald disappears just as quickly as he appeared which calms Takuma down. There seem to be some ghosts wandering the lab. They lead Takuma, Baku, and Kamui to an old part of the lab. Here they start to witness past events. Our Take:. I have no idea how long this...
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Sorcerous Stabber Orphen “The Hall of the Great Poet”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Orphen and friends converge on one of the higher ups of Kimluck, who happens to be the father of the man Orphen recently killed. If I may be honest, I dread having to come back to this series each and every single time. This is partly because I still haven’t been able to get to the first season, but also because it’s not a particularly well done show to begin with. I have no idea if this has to do with it being a bad adaptation or the series itself being poorly written, but this episode really disappeared into its own lore, much like last time with the flashback within the flashback. I’ve been able to follow the character development stuff with Orphen and Magick and so on because those are personal things going on with people who I can at least somewhat relate to on even the smallest level. But when they start talking about the Weird Dragons and the Sword of Fangs and so on and so forth, I instantly start feeling myself tuning out, even against my will. I’m all for worldbuilding and working out a magic system, especially in a fantasy series, but there is definitely such a thing as too much in this regard. And I can only imagine how much more they’ll get into this with the last three episodes of this season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: Dragon Goes House-Hunting Season One

Overview: Perhaps the biggest wuss of all dragons, Letty (Michael Kovach) leaves his home as he strives to make his way in the world. A proper first step would most definitely be getting a house which leads him to the supreme demon lord/relator/ architect, Dearia (Steven Kelly). They’ll embark on the adventure of a lifetime as they search for Letty’s perfect dream home while meeting new and intriguing faces along the way.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Battle Game in 5 Seconds: “Demon God”

Overview: Yuri Amagake (Laura Stahl) is chosen to compete in the insane game battles as she looks back at her rough upbringing. Our Take: Yuri Amagake receives the committed focus that I had hoped the main protagonist, Akira, would have gotten in the debut episode, at least to some extent. And like I had thought it works out in dividends for her because she shot up to one of my instant favorites.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: My Hero Academia “Revival Party”

Turns out the whole town is populated by the Liberation Army. This doesn’t seem like a battle The League of Villains can win, but we’ve seen them do some crazy things before. Toga and Shigaraki seemingly advanced their powers. Toga changed into Uraraka and was also able to use her quirk. Shigaraki was also able to use decay on some enemies without having to touch them. Toga is not in a good place but Twice comes to the rescue, but who will rescue him?
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: English Dub Review: Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S “When in Rome, Do as the Romans Do (It’s Hard to Match Others)”

Elma challenges Kobayashi for a duel at work until Kobayashi realizes that Elma is worried that about her well-being due to a misunderstanding and reassures her. Later, Tohru and Elma take part in neighborhood watch until encountering some thugs, who mend their ways after Tohru easily defeats their leader. Afterward, Tohru and Kobayashi take Kanna, Riko, and Ilulu to the amusement park…
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: “A Meeting of Humans and Monsters”

Overview: Rimuru (Brittany Karbowski), at long last meets with King Dwargo (Bill Butts) and Erald Grimwald to discuss where they stand. Our Take: With this episode continuing to deal with their allies and enemies alike, the political/social challenges and consequences that Rimuru faces as leader of Tempest continue to be just as engaging as the external threats he faces. The hashing out of where certain allegiances stand was interesting, if not incredibly surprising, in how both the conversation between King Dwargo and Erald Grimwald reflects two different characteristics of their leadership in understanding how they approach situations from both a tactical mindset and an empathetic one as well. Seeing more of the effects of Rimuru’s upstanding moral character more than his combat ability is always a delight. On the other hand though, it’s nice that the story establishes meaningfully character building. They don’t just brush aside the mass murdering the slime committed to Falmuth’s army and instead embrace all of who Rimuru is as a person. And not just Dwargo and Grimwald but Rimuru himself. He chooses to fully accept what he did and has made peace with it. This shows that his choices are weighty and the consequences of those will be accordingly, especially as he grows in power and notoriety.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

Funimation Announces Premiere Date For English Dub Adaptation Of The Duke Of Death And His Maid

Funimation has announced a September 12th start date for the English dubbed adaptation of The Duke Of Death And His Maid coming from JC Staff. The CGI-heavy series is directed by Yoshinobu Yamakawa, with Hideki Shirane overseeing the series’ scripts, Michiru Kuwabata designing the characters, and Gen Okuda and Takeshi Watanabe composing the series’ music. The English dub cast and crew is as follows:
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun “Everyone’s Playmates”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) The Misfit Class dives into their fun at Walter Park, including Iruma, who gets lost and meets Shiida, a soft spoken staff member who has fun with him before disappearing. Unfortunately, Shiida is part of the Six Fingers, a criminal group who wishes to revert demons to their old ways and running the park with the goal of freeing Kirio. The group begins their plans by unleashing magic beasts in populated areas of the park.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy