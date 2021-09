Calling all Disney foodies! We have some frightfully fantastic news so share as Disney is dishing out their newest Halloween treat guide for the SPOOKtacular season. We previously shared the delicious lineup of Halloween treats that have arrived at Walt Disney World Parks and Resorts. Now, we’re jumping over to Disneyland Resort where you’ll find these enticing Halloween goodies below. Disney’s Foodie Guide is jam-packed with all the yummy details on where to find all of this year’s offerings available at Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort, which runs Sept. 3 through Oct. 31, 2021.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO