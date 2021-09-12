CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three keys to the Washington/L.A. Chargers game

Free Lance-Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA big factor in the game’s outcome may be which defense is more effective at getting to the opponent’s quarterback. Washington’s young bookend rushers, Chase Young and Montez Sweat, haven’t been shy about their desire to put up huge numbers in their second season together. And Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert may have to throw more often if starting running back Austin Ekeler is out or limited by a hamstring strain. Meanwhile, Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa has 47.5 career sacks in five pro seasons and hopes to add to that total when he lines up against Washington rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi.

