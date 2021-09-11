CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

MEANDERING THE MESQUITE: CHRONICLERS AND MYTH MAKERS — How The West Was Won and Spun

Green Valley News and Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Armstrong Custer is a magnet. Nobody in our Western history has drawn more attention. Heroic, vain glorious, shrewd tactician, pompous, brilliant, egocentric — well, you get the whole picture of an American military leader that forever captured the American experience. His legendary “Last Stand” at the Little Bighorn in...

www.gvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

C-130 Makes History By Landing On Highway 287 In Wyoming

RAWLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The U.S. military made history Thursday when a C-130 aircraft landed on Highway 287 in Wyoming. The landing north of Rawlins, west of Laramie, was part of a joint training exercise. (credit: U.S. Air Force) With a wingspan of more than 132 feet, the four-engine C-130 is more than 97 feet long and has a 42,000-pound payload. It’s manned by a five-person crew including two pilots, a navigator, flight engineer and loadmaster. (credit: U.S. Air Force) The U.S. military has used the C-130 since 1956 as a troop, medevac and cargo transport aircraft. It is designed for landings and takeoffs on short, unprepared airstrips in combat zones. (credit: U.S. Air Force) The C-130 landed on the highway about 230 miles north of Denver.
WYOMING STATE
saobserver.com

The Racism of John Wayne

John Wayne was no friend to people of color. He married Latina women, but I am sure he could sleep easy at night thinking that they were actually an off-white race of people. When a local white San Antonio disk jockey, Ricci Ware, realized he had a brown grand kid in his family he would refer to that child as the “brown one.” One must remember that the racist Spanish Casta system sought to turn Spanish speakers into a white race devoid of the Native, Moorish, and black DNA connections. John Wayne was a racist of high coonskin caliber. In addition to ruining the lives of thousands during the heyday of McCarthyism in 1944, Wayne was supported white supremacy. These are not my words, but his. In the May 1971 issue of Playboy Magazine, he was quoted, “I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility.” Without any sense of guilt, he went on to say, “I had a black slave in The Alamo.” Of course, his son denied the whole idea that his father was a racist but later tried to soft pitch it by saying he changed over the years. John Wayne used black actor Jester Joseph Hairston, as Bowie’s slave named Jethro, to fall over actor Richard Widmark (Jim Bowie) in his sick bed to protect his master from a bayonet attack to name one. Wow! Racism to the core.
CELEBRITIES
Defense One

The Marines Are Looking for a Few Older People

The Marines are looking for a few older people—at least, a few years older than typical recruits. That’s because the Corps will need troops with new combinations of tech skills and mature judgment to meet the challenges and threats expected by 2030, according to the service’s trainer-in-chief. “If we think...
MILITARY
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite to hold Patriot Day commemoration

The city of Mesquite will host a sunrise memorial on Saturday to commemorate Patriot Day, the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The public event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Mesquite Freedom Park. “This year’s program will be especially meaningful as we recognize the 20th anniversary of...
MESQUITE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
mvprogress.com

Mesquite is home to ‘Rosie the Riveter’

Mesquite has been the home of Joy Rodgers for the past thirty years now. But not many of her local neighbors know that there is a real-life ‘Rosie-the-Riveter’ in their midst. Rosie-the Riveter was the star of a 1940s ad campaign aimed at recruiting female workers in the defense manufacturing...
MESQUITE, NV
knpr

Reporters Chronicle Racist History Behind West's 'Sundown Towns'

In many small towns, a wailing siren was often heard as an ominous warning to people of color. A new series by Mountain West News Bureau reporter Robyn Vincent and KUNR reporter Paul Boger investigates the legacy of so-called sundown towns. Minden and neighboring Gardnerville outside of Carson City were...
CARSON CITY, NV
Green Valley News and Sun

White Elephant Parade likely canceled forever

The Country Fair White Elephant Parade is canceled until at least 2024, and perhaps forever, so the organization can pump more money into the community, according to its board president. The 15-member board made the unanimous decision Monday. “That’s a tradition that’s hard to abandon, but we felt it was...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
Richmond.com

Suzanne Munson column: On Constitution Day, remembering Virginia's crucial voice

As America observes Constitution Day on Sept. 17, few realize how close this founding document came to failure during its ratification rounds. It is important to note Virginia’s notable role in propelling the Constitution to unanimous approval by the states. In June 1788, “anti-rats” and “pro-rats” descended upon Richmond to...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathaniel Philbrick
Person
Wyatt Earp
Person
Errol Flynn
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Constitution Day 2021: What Would James Madison Think? | Fletcher McClellan

The future President of the United States is credited with drafting the Virginia Plan, which became the blueprint from which the delegates worked. Madison advocated a strong national government with independent powers, more than what it was granted under the nation’s first constitution, the Articles of Confederation. The post Constitution Day 2021: What Would James Madison Think? | Fletcher McClellan appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy