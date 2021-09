This time next week, my wife and I will be among the fabled Empty Nesters. Our youngest is off to college on Tuesday, and we’re all a little bit on edge about it. I’ve been mopey, my wife teary, and our son somewhere between excitement and anxiety. He seems rather mystified as to why we’ve been so emotional. “It’s not like I’m dead,” he exclaimed as my wife teared up unexpectedly at dinner this week.