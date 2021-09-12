Morris Illinois La Mex linked in Salmonella Outbreak
The FDA, CDC, State and local public health partners are investigating a POSSIBLE multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections. The Grundy County Health Department has presently identified at least eight Salmonella cases in Grundy County that appear to be linked to the same restaurant located La Mex 115 E. Jackson Street in Morris Illinois. The business has voluntarily closed and is cooperating with public health officials during the investigation.www.foodpoisonjournal.com
