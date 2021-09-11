Marking 9/11: Strangers form a bond

Shocked, staring out my hotel window at the Sears Tower thinking, "My God, that's next. I have to get out of here." Quickly I headed to the closest Hertz location. I could see hundreds of people lined up outside the building but I'm thinking, I have a reservation. When I discovered everyone did, I headed inside shouting, "Anyone going to Iowa, Nebraska or Kansas?" A young voice at the front of the line said he was going to Kansas. Was he a Gold Member? If not, he needed me. We got the last car and headed out of Chicago without a word, listening intently to the radio.