CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Marking 9/11: Strangers form a bond

Norfolk Daily News
 7 days ago

Shocked, staring out my hotel window at the Sears Tower thinking, "My God, that's next. I have to get out of here." Quickly I headed to the closest Hertz location. I could see hundreds of people lined up outside the building but I'm thinking, I have a reservation. When I discovered everyone did, I headed inside shouting, "Anyone going to Iowa, Nebraska or Kansas?" A young voice at the front of the line said he was going to Kansas. Was he a Gold Member? If not, he needed me. We got the last car and headed out of Chicago without a word, listening intently to the radio.

norfolkdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Norfolk Daily News

Marking 9/11: It was unforgettable

My husband and I were driving to his Navy reunion in Minneapolis. We stopped in Denison, Iowa, for breakfast. When the waitress brought our order she said one of the Twin Towers in New York had just been hit by a plane and was collapsing. We went to the lounge to watch on TV just in time to see the second tower get hit. Decision! Do we go on or go back home? We went on.
IOWA STATE
Norfolk Daily News

Marking 9/11: Everyone pulled together

My memories come from the perspective of a local travel agency on a normal clear-sky Tuesday morning, expecting a calm day. Shortly after we got to work someone heard a plane had struck one of the WTC towers. Then, a little while later, the other one. Then, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

9/11 remembered: We Energies volunteers helped strangers via hotline

20 years after September 11, We Energies reflect on crucial role helping families. When terrorists attacked New York City and Washington, D.C., an even bigger request was made of the utility giant -- could it build and staff and 24-hour hotline for people looking for lost loved ones following the terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington? We Energies said yes.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
Norfolk Daily News

Marking 9/11: Leaky roof part of memory

That morning I was attending a meeting away from my home. I received a message that a representative of Fettin Roofing would be at my home to investigate a leak I had detected in the roof. I arrived home as the man was taking the ladder out of his truck. I told him I would meet him south of the house to go up on the roof with him.
POLITICS
KEYT

The strangers who fell in love when 9/11 diverted their flight

Twenty years ago, Nick Marson and Diane Kirschke were strangers on board Continental Airlines flight 5 traveling from London Gatwick to Houston, Texas. Four hours or so into the flight, the pilot came over the intercom and announced the airplane would be diverting to Newfoundland, Canada. “There are problems in...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
DoYouRemember?

The Story Behind Two Strangers Who Fell In Love During 9/11

Strangers Nick Marson and Diane Kirschke fell in love 20 years ago when their flight from London to Texas was diverted to Newfoundland, Canada. This all transpired during 9/11. While they may not have been on the exact flights that were targeted during the terror attacks, it was understandably still a scary situation for all – especially for those who were on flights during it all.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Norfolk Daily News

Marking 9/11: Never forget Sept. 12

Some years, I haven’t wanted to remember. As the posts started to fill social media on Sept. 10, I would find myself resisting, wanting the next day to be like any other day. I didn’t want the wave of memories. But as I would watch my son say his prayers...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Norfolk Daily News

Marking 9/11: Experiencing the tragedy abroad

9/11 marked my oldest son’s birthday. He was in Ecuador at the time with the Peace Corps. After the attack on the Twin Towers, I never worried about him again, because if something like this could happen “here,” it made me rethink the safety of my kids. Another son was...
SOCIETY
Republic

Local man drowns near Destin, Florida

DESTIN, Florida — A 46-year-old Bartholomew County man drowned while vacationing in Destin, Florida. The victim was identified as Robbie McKee, who has a Columbus address but actually lives closer to Taylorsville, according to family members, who identified him to the media on Thursday. The drowning occurred Tuesday morning near...
FLORIDA STATE
talesbuzz.com

Another Clue – Missing YouTuber Gabby Petito’s Friend Comes Forward With Major Inconsistency!

Another clue has been uncovered in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, and things are looking even more suspicious. As we’ve been reporting, the YouTuber was reported missing last weekend, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case. The couple had been traveling across the country together and living in a van, which Brian drove — alone — back to his family’s home in Florida shortly before Gabby’s family reported her disappearance.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Newlywed Couple Found Dead at Utah Campsite After Reporting 'Creepy' Man

There are no suspects — but the Sheriff claims there is no danger. A newlywed couple were found dead at a Utah campground just days after reporting a "creepy man." The bodies Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, were discovered on Wednesday near their campsite in the La Sal Mountains by their friend, who had set out in search of them when they failed to show up for work.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#New York City
MotorBiscuit

Flashing Headlights to Warn of Speed Traps Is Protected By the 1st Amendment But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Legal

Flashing headlights is not a new concept. We have all driven down the road and saw someone flash their lights a few times. It is used to communicate when there is something up ahead of you that they have already passed while driving. In most situations, it is a warning that a policeman is performing their duty ahead, whether checking for drunk drivers, waiting with a speed detector, or dealing with some other situation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourerie

Jet Pet — Piper

The Anna Shelter has a lot of puppies right now. As of Wednesday, they had nine available for adoption. Piper is one of three still available. Piper is of a large breed mix, but it’s hard to tell exactly. In a week, the shelter will have two more litters available...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Chicago

A Day After Wife’s Funeral, In-Laws Told Great Grandfather He’d Have To Move Out Of His Westchester Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban great-grandfather fears eviction is on the horizon. He’s already been told to leave his house, not by an unhappy landlord but by his in-laws. Morning Insider Lauren Victory explains the unusual circumstances. “This is what keeps me going,” said Pete Weinrauch, sitting on his favorite stoop scrolling through pictures of his favorite person. “Here’s another really good photo of her,” said Weinrauch showing us a shot of him and his wife of 42 years, Rozanne. “She was a wonderful person.” Soon after he laid Rozanne to rest this summer, a sticky situation unearthed with her family. “The day after...
WESTCHESTER, IL
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police reveal fears for missing YouTuber - ‘It’s possible something very bad has happened here’

Police investigating the disappearance of YouTuber Gabby Petito on a cross-country van tour with her fiance admit “something very bad” may have happened to her.Ms Petito, 22, of Long Island, hasn’t been seen since she checked out of a Salt Lake City hotel on August 24 with her partner Brian Laundrie.The couple had been documenting their trip across the United States on their YouTube channel Nomadic Statik, but fears grew for Ms Petito’s safety when she failed to contact her family for several weeks.They reported her missing on September 11.Mr Laundrie has returned to his home in North Port, Florida,...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy