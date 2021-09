It began as a business trip to France. Following that, I decided to go into Paris for a few days of R & R. I had reservations in a small hotel off the Champs-Elysees because I wanted to visit the city on foot. I arrived in my room early afternoon and as I always did on overseas trips, turned on CNN to see if I missed anything at home. They were showing a plane hitting the tower. In my mind I thought “what a stupid thing” on a news channel. A promo for a movie. It seemed absurd. But then I heard the voice of the news person - it was emotional. OMG it sounded strangely like Katie Couric. Then a second plane and a second tower, and this couldn’t be real. Then the Pentagon on fire and another plane crashing in Pennsylvania.

