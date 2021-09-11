CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marking 9/11: Never forget Sept. 12

Norfolk Daily News
 7 days ago

Some years, I haven’t wanted to remember. As the posts started to fill social media on Sept. 10, I would find myself resisting, wanting the next day to be like any other day. I didn’t want the wave of memories. But as I would watch my son say his prayers...

norfolkdailynews.com

Washington Times

Twenty years after 9/11, Biden forgets ‘never forget’

“Never forget” has been the utterance of patriotic Americans since the catastrophic terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. But Joe Biden has forgotten. Whether the intentional effect is born of political convenience or the consequence of age-related infirmity, President Biden has instantly squandered 20 years of blood, sweat, and tears shed to redeem wrongs perpetrated against innocent victims on that fateful day. We will never forget 9/11, nor his callous betrayal.
hometownsource.com

COLUMN: Even with no memory of 9/11, I hope to never forget

Have you ever tried to feel emotion for an event you can’t remember? It is a difficult place to be in. Around you, there might be people wiping away tears or embracing each other in a hug that goes beyond words. And there you stand, wondering how to react when you feel like you are out of place.
lascrucesbulletin.com

Never forget: 9/11 as seen by those who were not born yet

High school is that place where people stop being children and form into adults, thinkers, movers and shakers. How do those growing children know the events of Sept. 11, 2001? What have they learned? What sticks in their minds?. Freshmen in an area high school social studies class said they...
NBC Bay Area

9/11 Memorials Aim to Make Sure America Never Forgets

A San Jose school is named after Jason Dahl, the captain of Flight 93 that crashed in Pennsylvania on 9/11. Dahl attended school at the campus and now those who follow in his footsteps know all about the man and what happened on that fateful day. One flight path into...
State
Virginia State
Washington Times

‘Never Forget’: 9/11 charity going strong 20 years later

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Rep. Mikie Sherrill looked out over the crowd and motioned to the children playing in inflatable bounce houses on the edge of a barbecue honoring Tunnel to Towers, a 9/11-inspired nonprofit that provides homes to wounded veterans and first responders. “I’ve been reminded that for 20 years,...
Ponca City News

9/11 Never Forget exhibit traveling Oklahoma

Body The General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum from Hobart, Oklahoma has created an exhibit to inspire remembrance for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, titled 9/11 Never Forget: 20th Year Memorial. Ponca City served as the fourth of twelve stops for the exhibit. The...
pvvt.com

'Never forget': Palo Verde Valley's 9/11 observance

This Saturday will mark 20 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks against the nation, a day on which 2,977 lives were lost. “I remember exactly where I was; I was at Squaw Valley Apartments. I was out on the yard, doing my daily inspections when one of my maintenance personnel came and got me and said, ‘Hey, just heard about the twin towers – it’s on TV.’ I dropped what I was doing, went inside the rec. room at Baldwin Senior Apartments and started watching it. I was sitting there, in total dismay; I just couldn’t believe what had just happened. My thoughts were just, ‘How could this happen? What’s going on?’ The first plane hits – ‘My God, it’s an accident; how did that happen?’ The second plane hits and – then we heard about it being a terrorist attack,” recalled City of Blythe Mayor Dale Reynolds. “To see the people falling from the buildings; the firemen rushing in to help; the port authority, NYP (New York Police), all hands on deck trying to get in there and help – the horrible loss of life. Men, women, children – not just American, but from all over the world.”
spectrumlocalnews.com

Never Forget 9/11 Foundation spearheaded by Raleigh woman

RALEIGH, N.C. — This year marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Christine Livingston is a former Raleigh police officer who founded the Never Forget 9/11 Foundation in 2016. Never Forget 9/11 Foundation raises money to bring veterans, first responders and military to the Tunnel...
Chuck Hagel
Bob Schieffer
Chuck Grassley
103.7 The Hawk

Never Forget: 9/11 Events Happening Around Billings

It always feels weird saying "Never Forget." How could we? Seriously, it's impossible for me to forget what transpired on 9/11/2001. All of us older than around 30 or so can remember exactly where we were, what we were doing and who we were with twenty years ago on September 11th.
NPR

The Capitol Will Face Its Biggest Security Test Since Jan. 6 On Saturday

With a far-right rally planned for Washington, D.C., on Saturday, the Capitol will face its first large-scale security test since the Jan. 6 attack on the seat of American democracy. Much has changed since the deadly insurrection attempt by supporters of former President Donald Trump: Three new officials oversee Capitol...
dunlapiowa.com

Never Forget: Two Red Cross responders’ memories of 9-11-2001

More than 57,000 Red Cross responders were called on to serve the needs of a nation following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, two are from Missouri Valley. Sal and Gerry Sue Rinella were deployed to New York City following the attack on the Twin Towers there. This item...
Fox News

Hannity: Biden needs to end Rehoboth Beach vacation amid crises; 'get off his a-- and get to work'

With more than 100 Americans trapped behind Taliban lines in Afghanistan, more than 10,000 illegal immigrants – many flooding in from Haiti after the halting of deportation flights – flowing into south Texas and record inflation and America's oldest ally recalling its ambassador over a slight, President Biden selfishly decided to take a weekend vacation at the beach in his home state of Delaware, Sean Hannity said Friday.
riverdalepress.com

A difficult anniversary, but 9/11 is about never forgetting

There was nothing more exciting to me growing up than a trip to the airport. And it was certainly an adventure, considering the closest airports from my small town in Pennsylvania’s rural Appalachia was more than two hours in either direction. But it meant going to the city — either...
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
nickiswift.com

Mary Trump Speaks Out As To Why Donald Trump May Not Be Able To Make A Political Comeback

Donald Trump has yet to announce whether he's running for president again in 2024, but it's clear that he still has plenty of supporters within the Republican party. People are still flocking to rallies to hear him speak, and, according to an Emerson College Poll, registered voters gave him a slight edge over President Joe Biden in a potential rematch, with 47% of respondents backing the former president and 46% saying they'd vote for Biden again.
