Brown's kickoff return touchdown ignites late spark for OSU in victory against Tulsa

By Hallie Hart hhart@stwnewspress.com
Enid News and Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER — LD Brown had a long distance to cover, but he realized how he could avoid traffic. He just had to hurry to the left side of the field. Brown, a super senior running back on the Oklahoma State football team, secured the ball at the 2-yardline near the right corner, spotted a gap and sprinted into space as he approached the left sideline. While his teammates pushed Tulsa rivals away from him, Brown thundered toward the end zone, zooming past kicker Zack Long and crossing the goal line.

The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

