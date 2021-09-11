CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marking 9/11: Canadians showed love of neighbors

Norfolk Daily News
 7 days ago

Like many Americans, 9/11 has many memories of varied emotions for me. The one I want to share is a tribute of thankfulness. I had traveled to Ottawa, Ontario, the evening of Sept. 10 for a day of meetings on the 11th and then an evening flight back to Kansas City (or so I thought). As the day unfolded and plans changed, I found myself able to join with many thousands on the lawn of the Parliament Building as the Prime Minister and others spoke of their love and solidarity for America. Growing up in northern-tier states alongside many Canadian friends, I had always felt the kinship of the countries. But never like that evening. It was strong and heartfelt from the speakers and the crowd.

Norfolk Daily News

Marking 9/11: Experiencing the tragedy abroad

9/11 marked my oldest son’s birthday. He was in Ecuador at the time with the Peace Corps. After the attack on the Twin Towers, I never worried about him again, because if something like this could happen “here,” it made me rethink the safety of my kids. Another son was...
BBC

9/11 anniversary: 'I'll mark mom's death with love and reflection'

Aro Rose was just two years old when her mum was killed in the 9/11 attack on New York's World Trade Centre. Almost 3,000 people died when terrorists flew hijacked planes into the Twin Towers that once dominated the city's skyline. 37-year-old Diana, who worked on the 104th floor, was one of them.
Norfolk Daily News

Marking 9/11: World will never be the same

I was a ninth grader at Irving Middle School on 9/11. I was working on a multimedia project when my teacher told us to stop what we were doing and she explained what happened. That particular day, we weren’t allowed to watch any TV coverage or to check the internet, so I was unaware of the full brunt of what happened until I got home from school. I was glued to my TV that entire evening.
CNN

US marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

Father of 9/11 victim remembers his daughter's "selfless act in the last moments of her life" Mike Low, who lost his daughter on 9/11, spoke in lower Manhattan following the moment of silence about how the site where the World Trade Center once stood is now "a quiet place of memory."
