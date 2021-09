My husband and I were driving to his Navy reunion in Minneapolis. We stopped in Denison, Iowa, for breakfast. When the waitress brought our order she said one of the Twin Towers in New York had just been hit by a plane and was collapsing. We went to the lounge to watch on TV just in time to see the second tower get hit. Decision! Do we go on or go back home? We went on.

