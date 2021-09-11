CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marking 9/11: No Jordan news that day

Norfolk Daily News
 7 days ago

On Sept. 11, 2001, I was flying to a conference with a co-worker. We had a layover in Chicago, and started talking basketball — specifically about Michael Jordan. He had retired in the early '90s to play baseball, then came back to lead the Chicago Bulls to more championships. He then retired a second time, but throughout the summer of 2001, rumors circulated that he was holding secret workouts with former Bulls players and that he would announce a comeback.

Michael Jordan
