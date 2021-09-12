CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postgame Quotes | #SEAvMIN

By Minnesota United FC
mnufc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Seattle being a tough place to play and how he assesses the 90 minutes …. “I thought the first 10, 15 we got caught out on a few long balls, the late runner. After that, I thought there was nothing in the game. As [Brian] Schmetzer and Preki have just said, we were probably the better team, certainly, the second half. Obviously, we didn’t work their goalkeeper enough considering the amount of play we’ve had, certainly in the middle of the field in their half.”

www.mnufc.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
mnufc.com

Training Quotes | #SEAvMIN

“Obviously the guys that played all the minutes got bit in the buildup to the break, it’s been nice to get them a bit of time off. The break has come at a really good time for the seven or eight injured that we’ve got, who now, are a lot closer to being available for selection. The likes of [Emanuel] Reynoso, [Franco] Fragapane is back out working, Robin Lod, Niko Hansen, the list goes on, Juan Agudelo. But hey, they’re all a lot closer now to being available.”
SOCCER
mnufc.com

Storylines Presented by BMW | #SEAvMIN

1V1 ME, BRO: Things haven’t changed very much in the Western Conference playoff picture since Minnesota last took the pitch against the Houston Dynamo. SKC slid below Colorado, but for the Loons, the most important thing is the five points separating them in fifth from the LA Galaxy in fourth. Five points also separate MNUFC from 10th place San Jose and in between them are LAFC, Vancouver, RSL and Portland. The good/bad news for Minnesota United is that their next three opponents beginning with Seattle this week are above them in the standings. How is it good to face the Sounders and then SKC and then the Galaxy, you ask? Simply put, beating those teams doesn’t just give the Loons three points, it also takes three points away from a team above them in the standings. Taking three off Houston is nice and all, but while the Black and Blue are doing that, a team in the top four can be beating the pants off someone else. While neither Head Coach Adrian Heath nor the players seemed eager to buy into it, the preseason hype on MNUFC was clearly that they would contend for a top one or two seed in the West. A calamitous first four games put the postseason in doubt but now that they’ve climbed back up into playoff position, the challenge is back to fighting their way into a first round home game. Like they say, to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.
MLS
mnufc.com

Recap | #SEAvMIN

With the Seattle Sounder winless in four at home and Minnesota United hungry to move up towards the top four in the Western Conference, something would have to give between the two sides on Saturday afternoon at Lumen Field. The home side were missing Golden Boot leader Raul Ruidiaz and welcomed back several players from the injury list, while MNUFC would have to once again do without playmaker Emanuel Reynoso and leading goalscorer Robin Lod. Thanks once again to a long-distance strike from João Paulo in the 22nd minute, Seattle would emerge the victors in a 1-0 game and climb back up to the top spot out West while the Loons would have to wait for tomorrow’s game between LAFC and Real Salt Lake to see if they can hold onto sixth.
MLS
